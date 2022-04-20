SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A 32-year-old San Francisco woman faces charges in Michigan.
Police say she was planning an inappropriate “meet-up” with a teenager she met online.
Investigators say Stephanie Sin had been in communication with the 15-year-old boy for more than a year.
They say she flew to the teen’s hometown, booked an Airbnb nearby, and sent Uber rides to pick him up.
Investigators say that’s when the boy told his parents, who contacted the police.
Sin was arrested and charged with "child sexually abusive activity."
