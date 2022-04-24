Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Politics takes center stage this Sunday as the CBS 62 crew headed to MSU’s Michigan Political Program to talk to leaders there about the 2022 mid-term elections, 2024 and beyond.
Frank Luntz, political pundit, pollster and best selling author, talked to “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about the state and its impact on the nation’s political scene.
He talked about civility in politics and here of.
Luntz headlined the 27th Annual MPLP Dinner held Thursday attended by 500 people. He participated in a fireside chat with Cain before the MPLP audience. Tonya Schuitmaker and Rudy Hobbs, two new Co-Directors of MPLP, were on hand as was Dr. Matt Grossman, Director of MSU’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, which oversees MPLP.
Cain also talked to Cong. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, for “Michigan Matters” about the state of politics in 2022. Dingell is working with other Democrats to try and move Michigan to the front of the class in the 2024 president contest and hold the nation’s first primary – eclipsing New Hampshire and Iowa. She mentioned the late U.S. Sen. Carl Levin.
Dingell and Luntz talked about prospects of that effort.
State Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake also talked with Cain about the governor’s contest. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running for re-election and 10 Republicans are vying to win the Aug. primary. The winning of the primary will face Whitmer in November’s general election.
Bill Ballenger, Publisher of TheBallengerReport.com, talked to Cain about some contests gaining national attention including the Democratic primary between Rep. Haley Stevens and Rep. Andy Levin in the newly redrawn 11th Congressional District.
He also talked about John James, a Republican running for the 10th Congressional District. James ran twice for U.S. Senate but did not prevail.
Also discussed: U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer's re-election bid, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton's decision not to seek re-election, the future of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and much more.
