By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:detroit, First Independence Bank, Minneapolis Minnesota, Minnesota

(CBS DETROIT) — The first Black-owned bank in the Twin Cities will officially open Tuesday.

First Independence Bank, which is headquartered in Detroit, is making a move to Minnesota with the help of five major banks.

The Minnesota branch will open on University Avenue in Minneapolis.

The bank opened in May 1970. It is the only Black-owned bank headquartered in Michigan.

