By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Christopher Schurr, Grand Rapids, Patrick Lyoya, Police Chief Eric Winstrom, Police Shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS/AP) — Grand Rapids police chief Eric Winstrom identifies Christopher Schurr as the officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on April 4.

Christopher Schurr is currently on administrative leave until Michigan State Police officials complete their investigation.

Police Chief Winstrom says that he confirmed the name that has been circulating to remain transparent and reduce speculation.

For more details on the fatal police shooting, visit here.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

