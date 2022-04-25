(CBS DETROIT) – A man has been shot by a police officer in Dearborn Heights after allegedly driving his vehicle towards an officer early on Monday.
At about 6:31 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 8600 block of Evangeline Street, south of Joy Road, when he saw a vehicle that was involved in separate flee and elude incidents in Dearborn Heights and Centerline.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the officers initially did not know that someone was in the vehicle due to the window tint.
Police say the officers were talking to family members when they noticed movement inside the vehicle and then the engine start.
The driver then revved the engine and drove toward one officer, who fired two shots from his duty weapon.
According to police, the driver then fled to the area to a relative’s home in Detroit, where he was arrested by Dearborn Heights Police Officers.
The suspect is a 27-year-old resident of Dearborn Heights. He had a grazing gunshot wound but refused medical treatment.
Michigan State Police will investigate the incident.
