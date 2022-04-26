(CBS DETROIT) — The opportunity to skate outdoors is returning to downtown Detroit this summer.
The Monroe Street Midway will return for a second summer starting May 27 through Sept. 5. It will feature the Rollout Detroit operated by RollerCade Skating Rink, which is the oldest operating Black-owned roller rink in the country.
It will also feature the Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone operated by Come Play Detroit, which will include three basketball courts — two half and one full.
In addition, there will be a 9-hole mini golf course, covered pavilion seating and a large grass lawn for people to relax.
The Monroe Street Midway will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
For more information, visit deckedoutdetroit.com/midway.
