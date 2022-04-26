(CBS DETROIT) — Residents are divided in Royal Oak after city officials approved a permit for three cannabis dispensaries, one less than 100 feet from a nearby school.
That dispensary, Gatsby Cannabis, would stand 88 feet from the Oakland Schools Technical Campus, a vocational high school.
A local ordinance bans dispensaries from standing less than 1,000 feet from schools, unless waived by commissioners.
Another proposed location is in a residential zone near a luxury condo community.
The last proposed site sits on Woodward Avenue, which received little to no backlash from residents.
While the commission voted to approve the proposals five-to-one, residents in attendance had split opinions.
During the meeting that lasted over five hours, the commission appeared impressed with Gatsby Cannabis' petition, including its plans to give back to the community on an annual basis.
