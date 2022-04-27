  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMUEFA Champions League Today
    3:00 PMUEFA Champions League Soccer
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMUEFA Champions League Today
    3:00 PMUEFA Champions League Soccer
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:4-year-old boy shot, critical condition, Detroit Home, Detroit Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – A 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized after shots were fired at a Detroit home while the family members were asleep inside.

Detroit’s 8th precinct commander, Brian Harris, told WWJ that he is unsure if this incident was a drive-by shooting, but the shot fired did come from outside of the home.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 14,482 New COVID-19 Cases, 67 Deaths Over The Last Week

This happened at a home in the 18400 block of Stout Street between Pickford Street and Clarita Avenue.

According to police, the bullets were from a high-powered rifle.

READ MORE: UM To Lift Mask Mandate, Wearing Masks In Classrooms Will Be Optional

Two adults and four children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but the 4-year-old boy was the only one injured. He is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police will continue to investigate as there is currently no suspect or motive.

WWJ reported that Harris mentioned police were called to this home for a disturbance in February.

MORE NEWS: Police Seek 2 Juveniles Who Broke Into, Robbed Detroit Dollar Store

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.