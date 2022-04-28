After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Detroit by Detroit is back in action (and in person!) on April 30, 2022, at The Loving Touch in Ferndale. Join us for the 10th annual celebration of local music, as 15 bands from Detroit switch between two stages and cover songs by artists with Detroit ties, past and present, that you know and love!

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online. All proceeds help fund a special scholarship at School of Rock to benefit a future Detroit rock-and-roller! This is an event you sure do not want to miss, and one that can make an impact on the Detroit community!

In honor of celebrating all things DETxDET, we caught up with artists Dani Darling, Night Sky Alumni, and The Fruits to hear their thoughts on the upcoming show.

What is your favorite part about DETxDET?

Dani Darling: The whole concept is super cool. It’s a chance to hear iconic music you love with a fresh perspective. And it’s an opportunity to check out some Michigan talent (we have so much of it!).

Jason (Night Sky Alumni): Our favorite part about the DETxDET show is learning songs from these incredible artists that have paved the way for up and coming or established local artists that one might not have attempted otherwise if it weren’t for this show. It’s also very cool to see the other bands put their spin on these covers as well!

Drew (The Fruits): My favorite part about DETxDET is how streamlined the performances are – having two stages so there is virtually no downtime between acts is GENIUS.

How did you decide to cover the artist you chose?

Dani Darling, covering Stevie Wonder: It was kind of a no-brainer, Stevie’s music colors the soundtrack of my life from the very beginning, so I’m just honored honestly!

Jason (Night Sky Alumni), covering The Verve Pipe: We chose to do The Verve Pipe based on the feel and sound of their tunes, and how well it translates to our original music. It’s very similar in many ways, and we’ve always been very fond of that band. I know they hit it big with their song “The Freshman,” but they have so many other great tunes most people don’t know about.

Drew (The Fruits), covering Marvin Gaye: My band, The Fruits, chose to perform Marvin Gaye because regardless of having a song that includes fruit (Grapevine), he has written music that is still so relevant today. “What’s Going On”? We need to continue to ask this question until the world has reached true peace.

What made you want to play DETxDET?

Dani Darling: It’s a really great cause. I’m a product of music education myself, and I coordinate music programs for youth in Ann Arbor so it’s very important to me.

Jason (Night Sky Alumni): Myself and two others in our band have played this show in the past with other bands, and it’s always been such a blast. It’s like a mini festival, so many great artists in one night, and it’s all Detroit music!

Drew (The Fruits): We always want to play DETxDET! It’s great exposure for everyone, it’s full of pleasant surprises, and it’s pure fun. It’s a night of passionate musicianship that honors a few of the greats.

What Detroit artists have influenced your music?

Dani Darling: Stevie (Wonder), Marvin (Gaye), Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, The White Stripes, J. Dilla, the list goes on and on!

Jason (Night Sky Alumni): There are so many that we have drawn influence from, it’s difficult to name them all. The Verve Pipe, Bob Seger, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5, Iggy Pop, Alice Cooper, and even current Detroit artists like Stone Clover, Mike Leslie, The Gasoline Gypsies, and Brother Elsey, who now reside in Nashville. The list goes on.

Drew (The Fruits): Growing up in Metro Detroit, I think we’re all influenced by Motown, whether we know it or not. Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and Jack White have influenced me the most, I’d say.

Anything else you’d like to add?

Dani Darling: My psychedelic soul EP The Future is on all streaming sites – and the title track “The Future” has been nominated for a Detroit Music Award (Outstanding R&B Record)!

Jason (Night Sky Alumni): Additionally, we had a new 3-song EP drop this year titled Better Late Than Never, and you can find it on all major streaming platforms. You can find news and updates on our Facebook or on Instagram. Really looking forward to playing DETxDET, and The Loving Touch is such a great venue to host!

Drew (The Fruits): DETxDET had an act pull out last minute, so actually I’ll be performing some BØRNS with my girlfriend, Kari, earlier in the night to fill the slot.

…

Make sure to check out these bands and more on Saturday, April 30 at The Loving Touch!

Doors at 8:00pm. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test (within 72 hours) required for admission. For full line-up and event details, be sure to visit www.detxdet.com or the event’s Facebook page.