(CBS DETROIT) – A woman was killed on Thursday morning after a car fleeing police crashed into her vehicle in Detroit, according to police.
At about 12 a.m. Detroit police officers were trying to pull over a Jeep Cherokee in the area of 8 Mile and Southfield Roads, but it didn't stop.
Police say the driver of the Jeep then ran a red light and crashed into the woman’s SUV.
The woman was dead at the scene.
According to police, three men were in the Jeep, and they were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The woman’s identity has not been released.
Police are investigating the incident.
