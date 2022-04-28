  • WKBD-TV

  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – A woman was killed on Thursday morning after a car fleeing police crashed into her vehicle in Detroit, according to police.

At about 12 a.m. Detroit police officers were trying to pull over a Jeep Cherokee in the area of 8 Mile and Southfield Roads, but it didn’t stop.

Police say the driver of the Jeep then ran a red light and crashed into the woman’s SUV.

The woman was dead at the scene.

According to police, three men were in the Jeep, and they were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Police are investigating the incident.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.