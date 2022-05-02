(CBS DETROIT) – Nine people were arrested early on Monday after a police chase led MSP troopers and other departments through Oakland County.
At about 12:55 a.m. MSP troopers were contacted by Brighton officers informing them of a pursuit eastbound on I-96, approaching Oakland County.
The pursuit included two groups of stolen vehicles, with two to four vehicles each, from an auto plant in Lansing.
MSP says that each group was pursued by multiple agencies.
One of the groups of vehicles crashed on I-96 near Kensington Road, and suspects fled on foot.
Nine of the suspects were arrested.
Officials say the group separated, and some vehicles exited at Grand River Avenue and others exited northbound on M-5.
The following agencies were involved in this incident: MSP Brighton Troopers, MSP Metro South Troopers, MSP Lansing Troopers, MSP Canine, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Metroparks Police, and Trooper 3 (a helicopter).
No injuries to troopers, suspects, or the public were reported.
Police are investigating the incident.
