(CBS DETROIT) – After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the city of Detroit has relaunched its Municipal Identification Program.

The program provides Detroit residents with a photo ID so that they can access city services, open a checking/savings account, gain entry to city buildings, or to establish a utility account with providers such as DTE Energy and Detroit Water & Sewerage Department.

The Detroit ID card is open to all residents, regardless of immigration status, age, or gender identity, including those who are experiencing homelessness or who may be a returning citizen.

The application costs $25 to get a new ID card for individuals 18-62 and it is $10 for youths ages 17 and younger, seniors ages 62+, and former and existing cardholders whose card has expired.

The application fee will be waived for the first 5,000 individuals who sign up.

A legal guardian must be present for the application meeting if individuals are under 18.

“Detroit recently became just the 14th city in the country to be certified as a Welcoming City and programs like the Detroit ID Card are a big part of the reason why,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “We are trying to build a city where every person is valued and can access important basic services and opportunities to lead healthy, productive lives. Many people may lack other forms of identification they need to access these opportunities, so we are pleased to offer this important tool once again.”

Detroiters can get a Detroit ID card by doing the following:

Collect documents totaling 300 points

Provide proof of Detroit residency

Schedule an appointment by calling (313) 774-5388 or visiting here.

