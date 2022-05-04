  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Adam Nightingale, Alan Haller, hockey coach, spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has hired hockey coach Adam Nightingale, a former player for the Spartans player who led USA Hockey’s development program for two years and was a Detroit Red Wings assistant for a season.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 14: Detroit Red Wings coaches Adam Nightingale and Dan Bylsma discuss plays with Anthony Mantha #39 and Christoffer Ehn #70 of the Detroit Red Wings during the second period against the Los Angeles Kings at STAPLES Center on November 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

Athletic director Alan Haller made the announcement Tuesday.

Nightingale replaces Danton Cole, another ex-Michigan State hockey player, after he was 58-101-12 over five seasons.

“Adam has a passion for the school and the program,” Haller said. “His combination of skill development, player development and recruiting ties promises to make the next era of Spartan hockey a successful chapter in the storied history of a proud program.”

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.