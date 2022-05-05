DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Demonstrators gathered in Downtown Detroit on Tuesday advocating for abortion rights after news leaked that the Supreme Court’s draft opinion could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.
The group marched around downtown for about 30 minutes before peacefully leaving.
The leaked draft opinion published Monday by Politico in effect states there is no constitutional right to abortion services and would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure. A Supreme Court statement emphasized that the draft is not the justices’ final word.
Michigan's pre-Roe law, which followed a similar 1846 law, makes it a four-year felony to use an instrument or administer any substance with the intent to abort a fetus unless necessary to preserve the woman's life. It has no exceptions in cases of rape and incest, and Whitmer has said Michigan would have "one of the most extreme laws in the country."
Last month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sued to protect abortion rights, asking the Michigan Supreme Court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution and to overturn a 176-year-old ban in the state that may take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.