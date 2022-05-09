(CBS DETROIT) – An Oakland County man was in disbelief after winning a $242,256 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.
The 65-year-old player matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the April 30 drawing to win the big prize: 14-16-25-29-39.
The winning ticket was purchased at the BP gas station, located at 1365 West Maple Road in Clawson.
"When I was cashing out at the gas station, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $200,000, so I decided to purchase a few tickets," said the player. "I forgot I had purchased the tickets until I saw them in my wallet a few days later."
He continued and said, “When I checked the winning numbers on the Lottery app, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I decided to get on my computer and check the numbers on the Lottery website to make sure there wasn’t a glitch on the app. When I confirmed the numbers a second time and saw that the winning ticket was purchased in Clawson, it finally sunk in that I won. Winning is an excellent feeling!”
Michigan Lottery officials say the player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize.
He plans to start college funds for his grandchildren with his winnings and then save the remainder for retirement.
