(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 19-year-old Detroit man in connection with the robbery and fatal shooting of a 47-year-old Detroit man.
READ MORE: Officials Concerned About Sick Walleye In Michigan
Marquise Javier Walker has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.
On May 6, 2022, at about 5:46 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station in the 8820 block of Wyoming Avenue in Detroit.
When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Arthur Gowens, 47, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Medics transported Gowens to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased at the scene.READ MORE: Tesla Recalls 130K Vehicles Over Touch Screens Going Blank
It is alleged that Walker robbed the victim, shot him, and then fled the scene.
Officials say an investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to his arrest later that same day.
Walker was arraigned and remanded to jail in 36th District Court.
The probable cause conference is scheduled for May 24, 2022.MORE NEWS: Michigan Lawmakers Urged To Put Term Limits On Ballot
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.