DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Police are investigating a shooting that left four people wounded Monday night in Detroit.
According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened in the 12600 block of McCoy Circle. Police say about 30 shots were fired after a fight broke out involving nearly 20 people, including teens.READ MORE: Report: Michigan Hospitals Ranked 5th Safest Nationally
Police say the four victims are all male, from ages 15 to 29.
In an update Tuesday afternoon, police say one of the victims was released from the hospital and the other three are in stable condition.READ MORE: Detroit Homeowner Says He's Been Waiting Months For Yard Repairs From Water Main Break
Police say they are evaluating video assets including nearby Green Light locations, as well as seeking additional witnesses in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.MORE NEWS: Plane Crashes At Grand Traverse County Civic Center, No Injuries Reported
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.