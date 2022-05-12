(CBS DETROIT) – It’s about to be that time again…time to “Pink Out the Park”.
Tomorrow night, May 13, the Detroit Tigers and Karmanos Cancer Institute are honoring survivors and promoting breast health!
During the Tiger's game fans will have the opportunity to engage in several events, while breast cancer survivors will be honored on the field.
The first 10,000 fans will also receive a Pink Out the Park pullover hoodie.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.