(CBS DETROIT) — Bedrock is giving a first look inside the new development on the side of the former Hudson’s department store in Detroit.
The company unveiled images including anticipated office spaces, destination retail, event spaces and public rooftop amenities.READ MORE: MSP, Metro Detroit Police Crack Down On 'Move Over' Law
View the gallery of renderings below:
“The significance of this development goes beyond its unique and distinctive physical presence. Once complete, along with impressive views, the project will bring premier office, residential, hotel and event spaces with carefully curated dining and entertainment experiences,” Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock., said in a statement.READ MORE: Oakland County Prosecutor: 'No Reason' To Delay Independent Review Of Oxford High School Shooting
“But more importantly, the project will anchor the transformation of the historic Woodward corridor and exemplifies the resurgence of Detroit. The reinvigoration of Detroit’s most centrally located site will become a must-see location and will generate fond memories for Detroiters and visitors for generations to come.”
The tower currently stands at about 200 feet tall and will reach 685 feet when completed. It’s one of the largest projects in decades and it’s expected to be completed in 2024.MORE NEWS: Canine Advocacy Program Helps Children Through Testimonies, Court Appearances
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.