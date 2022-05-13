(CBS DETROIT) — Bedrock is giving a first look inside the new development on the side of the former Hudson’s department store in Detroit.

The company unveiled images including anticipated office spaces, destination retail, event spaces and public rooftop amenities.

View the gallery of renderings below:

Exterior view of the Woodward-facing retail storefronts in the office building at night. (Courtesy of SHoP Architects) Exterior view of Woodward-facing retail storefronts at the development. (Courtesy of Pophouse) Exterior view of Woodward-facing retail storefronts at the development. (Courtesy of Pophouse) Rooftop food & beverage space in the office building. (Courtesy of Pophouse) Outdoor view of the rooftop food & beverage in the office building. (Courtesy of Pophouse) Aerial view of the development’s activated through-cut plaza at night. (Courtesy of SHoP Architects) View of the development’s activated through-cut plaza from Woodward Avenue. (Courtesy of SHoP Architects). Lobby of the office building’s event venue. (Courtesy of SHoP Architects) A nighttime event at the office building’s event venue. (Courtesy of SHoP Architects) Interior of the office building’s atrium. (Courtesy of Pophouse) Interior of an open office space in the office building. (Courtesy of Pophouse).

“The significance of this development goes beyond its unique and distinctive physical presence. Once complete, along with impressive views, the project will bring premier office, residential, hotel and event spaces with carefully curated dining and entertainment experiences,” Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock., said in a statement.

“But more importantly, the project will anchor the transformation of the historic Woodward corridor and exemplifies the resurgence of Detroit. The reinvigoration of Detroit’s most centrally located site will become a must-see location and will generate fond memories for Detroiters and visitors for generations to come.”

The tower currently stands at about 200 feet tall and will reach 685 feet when completed. It’s one of the largest projects in decades and it’s expected to be completed in 2024.

