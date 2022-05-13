(CBS DETROIT) – As nurse’s week comes to an end, Henry Ford Health unveils a place where nurses can go and recharge.

“Take me to Serenity Beach,” Henry Ford RN Benjamin House tells a high-tech voice command device.

Just that fast, House can go from the hustle and bustle of caring for patients to a calm, quiet place for self-care.

“Sometimes you really just need a quiet space, you don’t want to talk to anyone, you don’t want to have to listen to anyone you just want to sit in your own thoughts, just relax and not really think of anything for a while,” House said.

With these new “Recharge Rooms,” nurses at Henry Ford will be able to do just that, something administrators say is needed for good mental health, especially after enduring the many challenges of the past two years.

“The nurse fills in as the family member they provide the emotional, spiritual support for that patient and so this gives them a chance to recharge themselves,” said Gwen Gnam, chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services at Henry Ford Health.

The rooms have therapy for all of your senses, aroma, dim lighting, soft music and visual sensations that transforms them anywhere from the forest to the alpines to the beach.

“’I’m happy that there’s a space so all my peers, they’ve enjoyed it, says its super relaxing, especially night shift, night shift says they enjoy it especially,” House said.

Gnam said Henry Ford unveiled the four rooms at the main campus this week and is exploring options of providing them at other hospital locations, as well for patients.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.