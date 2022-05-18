(CBS DETROIT) – Breona Camel took over her family business back in 2016 but once the pandemic hit, her mobile food service and catering company, The Dinner Plate, took a major loss.

Last year Camel received a $10,000 grant from Comcast Rise.

A grant she says helped save her business.

“You know with us stopping completely at the beginning of the pandemic and it went on for a while, I had acquired some bills that I just couldn’t afford for the business anymore,” Camel said.

“And so and then losing employees and didn’t have enough people to work the jobs we were getting, it was becoming difficult. So, being able to receive that grant money it helped out so much. I was able to catch up on things.”

Applications for Comcast Rise will open June 1st to minority-owned businesses in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

“Eligibility requirements primarily the business needs to be owned at least 51% by a person of color or a woman,” said Comcast Spokesperson Michelle Gilbert.

“They have to have between one and 25 employees and they need to have been in business for a minimum of three years.”

Grants will be awarded to help small businesses get back in the black, following the economic downturn from the pandemic.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community and if our small businesses don’t survive our whole city is going to have a really tough time,” Gilbert said.

“So, that is an important reason why Comcast is so committed to helping small businesses right here in our city.”

For more information visit comcastrise.com.

