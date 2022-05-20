(CBS DETROIT) — An Inkster man is charged after making threats against the Coleman A Young Municipal Center, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Courtney Seegars with one count of false report of terrorism and one count of malicious use of a telecommunications device.READ MORE: MDOT: Here's A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend
Authorities say at about 10:44 a.m. on May 16, Seegars allegedly called a court clerk at the center and threatened to shoot and kill multiple people. He was arrested three days later following an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the FBI.READ MORE: Northville Township Police Seek Suspects Involved In Apartment Complex Shooting
He was arraigned on Thursday in 36th District Court and given a $10,000 personal bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 26 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for June 2.MORE NEWS: Dearborn Heights Mother With 4 Children On Baby Formula In Panic Mode Over Shortage
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.