Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Major events tied to automotive, robotics and the electric future are about to kick in to high gear as leaders from Automate 2022, the 2022 EV Exchange Conference and the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show appear to preview them on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”

Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to talk about changes for the epic Detroit Auto Show taking place this September.

Alberts explained why they decided to add “Detroit” back into the iconic’s event’s name. The show has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars to the region’s coffers each year.

It will be held at Huntington Place convention center but also have an outdoors component around Detroit. The event had been sidelined by the pandemic but is gearing up for other changes too as Alberts talked about.

Also coming back: the black tie Charity Preview as Alberts talked about gala which has raised over $100 million for local charities.

Then Robert Huschka and Jeff Burnstein, of the Association for Advanced Automation (A3) based in Ann Arbor, appear with Cain to explain why they decided to bring Automate 2022 — the largest robotics show in North America — back to Detroit after 23 years.

The event, held June 6-9 at Huntington Place, is free, with many companies and organizations appearing. “Shark Tank” entrepreneuer Daymond John is among speakers at the three day confab. They expect about 20,000 people to attend from across the globe.

And Richard Mroz, a national energy policy expert, is serving as chair of the 2022 EV Exchange Conference being held June 22 at Huntington Place. He appears to discuss the inaugural event.

Mroz talked about the growing ecosystem for the electric future and why they decided to hold their event in Detroit.

The goal is to bring thought leaders together to talk about how to capitalize and grow the electric industry in Michigan. They are expecting a few hundred leaders with a goal of staging more events.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62