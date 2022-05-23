Gilbert Family Foundation Makes $12 Million Investment For Detroit's Eviction CrisisThe United Community Housing Coalition, Michigan Legal Services and Lakeshore Legal Aid will receive $4 million each over three years to represent tenants.

Dearborn Heights Mother With 4 Children On Baby Formula In Panic Mode Over ShortageMother of 9 children all under the age of 11 concerned that 4 of her children who’s on baby formula will run out in a day.

Michigan Matters: It's Show Time in the Motor City!Major events tied to automotive, robotics and the electric future are about to kick in to high gear as leaders from Automate 2022, the 2022 EV Exchange Conference and the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show appear to preview them on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”

'Ride For Equity’ Detroit To Mackinaw City Raises Equitable Funding For Black Business AwarenessDwan Dandridge, CEO of Black Leaders Detroit is again riding a bike from Detroit to Mackinaw City ( to attend the Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference). Last year Black Leaders Detroit wanted to bring more awareness, at the conference, for the need for more equitable funding for Black owned businesses in Detroit.

Wayne County Man Wins $1M On Scratch Off Lottery TicketA Wayne County man says he wanted to "jump for joy" when he found out he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time Millions instant game.

Peace Officer Awards Ceremony Honors Life-Saving Heroes, First Responders In Oxford High School TragedyAnnual Awards Day Ceremony where awards were given for meritorious actions throughout the year, Oxford High School tragedy first responders.