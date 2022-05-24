(CBS DETROIT) — Meijer shoppers may want to double check their credit cards.
Over the weekend, many customers complained of extra charges. The company says they had sporadic issues with credit and debit purchases at their stores.READ MORE: Detroit Zoo's Giant Anteater, Oldest Living In A Zoo, Dies At 26
Shoppers are advised to check their bank accounts and alert their bank or financial institution to cancel the extra charges.READ MORE: FEMA Grants Expedited Damage Assessment Request After Tornado In Gaylord
