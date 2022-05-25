(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is lifting traffic restrictions wherever they can over the Memorial Day weekend to help ease traffic congestion for Michiganders traveling for the holiday.

MDOT officials say AAA Michigan estimates that more than 1.1 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which is a 7.9 percent increase from last year.

Over the weekend 104 out of 165 projects will be lifted, along with operations will be suspended.

Even though some equipment and traffic configurations will remain in place, suspending the construction work will help improve safety for workers and motorists.

According to MDOT officials, beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and continuing until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, the scheduled traffic restrictions will be lifted.

“As life continues to get back to normal as normal can be coming out of the pandemic, it’s clear folks are going to be doing a lot of traveling this holiday weekend and into the summer,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “We have more work happening than ever thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program, which means more work zones to be aware of. We implore all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in all work zones. While you’re depending on us to fix the roads, road workers are trusting you with their lives. Let’s make sure everyone makes it home each and every night.”

MDOT says the following list includes the work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend:

Upper Peninsula

– M-28 in Munising, Alger County, has two lanes open between Commercial Street and Bay View Street with a traffic shift.

– M-64, Ontonagon County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Floodwood River west of Ontonagon via temporary signals.

– M-64, Ontonagon County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Halfway River west of Ontonagon via temporary signals.

– M-129, Chippewa County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Munuscong River via temporary signals.

– M-183, Delta County, has one lane open in alternating directions via temporary signals at a culvert crossing 2 miles south of US-2.

– US-2 in Bessemer, Gogebic County, will have the outside westbound lane closed between Clayberg and Mine streets.

– US-41 (College Avenue) in Houghton, Houghton County, has a posted detour in place for southbound US-41 traffic.

– US-41 in Marquette will have one southbound lane closed from Blemhuber Avenue and Furnace Street.

– US-41/M-28 carpool lot near Alberta, Baraga County, will be closed.

– US-45 in Ontonagon County, has one lane open in alternating directions over Roselawn Creek via temporary signals River southeast of Ewen.

For more information, contact MDOT Superior Region Communications Representative Dan Weingarten at 906-250-4809. Follow the Superior Region on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MDOT_UP.

Northern Lower Peninsula

None.

For more information, contact MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake at 906-250-0993. Follow the North Region on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MDOT_Traverse.

West Michigan

– 14 Mile Road, Osceola County, is closed over US-131. Detour posted.

– I-96, Kent County, has one westbound lane open with a traffic shift between Whitneyville Avenue and 36th Street. The following ramps will be closed:

The eastbound I-96 ramp to westbound M-6,

The eastbound M-6 ramp to eastbound I-96, and

The 36th Street entrance ramp to eastbound I-96.

– I-96, Kent County, has the eastbound ramp to southbound US-131 closed with a posted detour. The M-37 (Alpine Avenue) ramp to southbound US-131 is also closed.

– I-96, Muskegon County, has one lane open in each direction at Hile Road near US-31.

– I-96, Muskegon County, has one lane open in each direction over Norris Creek near Fruitport.

– I-196, Kent County, has westbound lanes shifted at the I-196 Business Loop (Chicago Drive) interchange in Grandville. The eastbound I-196 exit ramp to Chicago Drive is closed, and the Chicago Drive entrance ramp to westbound I-196 is closed.

– I-196, Ottawa County, has a traffic shift with two westbound lanes open and one eastbound lane open between Hudsonville and Zeeland.

– M-179 (129th Avenue), Allegan County, has the entrance ramp to southbound US-131 closed.

– US-31, Allegan County, has the northbound lanes closed at I-196 with traffic detoured to M-40. The southbound US-31 exit ramp to Washington Avenue/Blue Star Highway is closed.

– US-31, Mason and Manistee counties, is closed between Hoague Road and Fox Farm Road. Detour posted.

– US-131 Business Route (19 Mile Road) in Big Rapids is closed between 220th Avenue and Northland Drive. Detour posted.

For more information, contact MDOT Grand Region Communications Representative John Richard at 616-262-1565. Follow the Grand Region on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MDOT_West.

Southwest Michigan

– I-69, Calhoun County, has one lane open in each direction from I-94 to M-78.

– I-69, Calhoun County, has one lane open in each direction between M-60 and Marshall Drive.

– I-94, Berrien County, has two lanes open in each direction with a traffic shift from I-196 to Britain Avenue. The southbound I-196 ramp to eastbound I-94 is closed and detoured.

– I-94, Kalamazoo County, has ramp closures at Portage Road; Portage Road has one lane open in each direction with no left turns at Kilgore Road.

For more information, contact MDOT Southwest Region Communications Representative Nick Schirripa at 269-208-7829. Follow the Southwest Region on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MDOT_Southwest.

Central Michigan and Thumb

– Lapeer Road, Lapeer County, is closed over I-69 and detoured.

– I-69, Genesee County, will have two lanes open in each direction from Hammerberg Road to M-54. Ramps at the I-69/I-475 interchange are closed and detoured.

– I-69, Lapeer County, will have one lane open in each direction from Lake Pleasant Road to Newark Road.

– I-75, Genesee County, will have three lanes open at Coldwater Road with traffic shifted.

– US-23 Connector, Arenac County, will have one lane open in each direction. The southbound I-75 ramp to eastbound US-23 Connector will remain closed. US-23/M-13 has one lane open in each direction through Standish. Worth Road and Lincoln Road are closed over I-75, with Melita Road closed over the US-23 Connector.

– M-65, Arenac County, will have one alternating lane of traffic open via a temporary signal from Main Street to East Turner Road.

– M-25 in Port Huron, St. Clair County, has one lane open in each direction from Hancock Street to M-136.

– M-90, Sanilac County, is closed and detoured over the Black River via Todd Road, Galbraith Line Road, and Wildcat Road.

For more information, contact MDOT Bay Region Communications Representative Jocelyn Garza at 989-245-7117. Follow the Bay Region on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MDOT_Bay.

Southern Michigan

– I-69, Clinton County, has the following restrictions:

One lane of I-69 is closed in each direction with a traffic shift between I-96 and Airport Road.

The eastbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-69 is closed.

The Francis Road ramp to eastbound I-69 is closed.

The eastbound I-69 ramp to Airport Road is closed.

– I-69, Eaton and Calhoun counties, has the following restrictions:

One lane of I-69 is closed in each direction with a traffic shift between I-94 and Ainger Road.

One lane of southbound I-69 is closed at M-50.

The southbound I-69 ramp to M-50 is closed.

The N Drive ramp to northbound I-69 is closed.

– I-75, Monroe County, has one lane closed in each direction from north of Erie Road to north of Otter Creek Road.

– I-75, Monroe County, has the following restrictions:

The southbound I-75 left shoulder and left lane are closed from I-275 to north of Swan Creek.

The southbound I-75 exit to Swan Creek Road/Newport Road (Exit 21) is closed.

The Swan Creek Road/Newport Road ramp to southbound I-75 is closed.

– I-496, Ingham County, has the following restrictions:

One lane of I-496 is closed in each direction between M-99 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Cedar Street/Larch Street ramp to westbound I-496 is closed.

The Pennsylvania Avenue ramp to westbound I-496 is closed.

The westbound I-496 ramp to Grand Avenue is closed.

The Grand Avenue ramp to eastbound I-496 is closed.

The eastbound I-496 ramp to Pennsylvania Avenue is closed.

The eastbound I-496 ramp to Cedar Street/Larch Street ramp is closed.

– M-59, Livingston County, has one westbound lane closed from Tipsico Lake Road to US-23.

– US-127, Ingham County, has one lane closed in each direction from the Jackson County line to M-36.

– US-127, Jackson County, has one lane closed in each direction just north of McDevitt Road.

– US-127/M-50 (West Avenue), Jackson County, has one northbound lane closed at I-94. The northbound US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured.

– US-24, Monroe County, has one lane closed in each direction with a traffic shift from Townsquare Boulevard to Newburg Road.

For more information, contact MDOT University Region Communications Representative Aaron Jenkins at 517-243-9075. Follow the University Region on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MDOT_LanJxn and http://www.twitter.com/MDOT_A2.

Metro Detroit

Macomb County

– M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two lanes open in each direction between 12 Mile and 14 Mile roads; the eastbound I-94 ramp to M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) is closed.

– M-59 has two lanes open in each direction between M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) and I-94.

Oakland County

– Grand River Avenue will be closed and detoured 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday, May 30, between Gill Road and Orchard Lake Road for an event.

– I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between I-696 and 14 Mile Road; the I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 remain closed.

– M-5 has three northbound lanes open between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads.

– M-24 (Washington Street) will be closed and detoured 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday, May 30, between Broadway Street and East Street for an event.

– US-24 (Dixie Highway) will be closed and detoured 9:30 a.m. – noon Monday, May 30, for an event between Sashabaw Road and Williams Lake Road/Walton Boulevard.

Wayne County

– I-75 has the southbound ramp to Schaefer Avenue closed.

– I-75 will have three lanes open in each direction between Clay Street and Caniff Street.

– I-94 has two westbound lanes open at Outer Drive.

– I-94 will have the following restrictions:

The Frontenac Street, Burns Street, Cadillac Avenue, M-5 (Grand River Avenue), and Second Avenue bridges are all closed over I-94.

The eastbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-94 will remain closed.

The eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-75 will remain closed.

The Beaubien Street ramp to eastbound I-94 will remain closed.

– I-275 has two lanes open in each direction between Eureka and 6 Mile roads.

– M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will have two northbound lanes open between Randolph Street and Brush Street.

– M-8 will have one lane open in each direction between John R Road and Goddard Street. Dequindre Street will have one lane open in each direction over M-8.

– M-85 (Fort Street) will have one lane open in each direction at Woodmere Street.

– M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction under I-75.

– M-153 (Ford Road) has two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane open between Evergreen Road and Outer Drive. Southbound Hines Drive is closed from Outer Drive to M-153.

– US-24 (Telegraph Road) has two lanes open in each direction between I-94 and US-12.

