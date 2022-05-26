(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive instructing state departments and agencies not to cooperate or assist authorities in an investigation over abortions and must identify opportunities to increase protections for reproductive rights.
The state has a 1931 law that outlaws abortion; however, a ruling from a judge temporarily halted the law, blocking the state’s abortion ban.READ MORE: Michigan Legislature Pushes For Pause On Gasoline Tax
“Now is the time to use every tool in our toolbox to protect all aspects of reproductive health care. No matter what happens in DC, I am going to fight like hell so every Michigander can make decisions about their own body,” Whitmer said in a statement. ”However we personally feel about abortion, health, not politics, should drive important medical decisions. A woman must be able to make her own medical decisions with the advice of a healthcare professional she trusts. Politicians should not make that decision for her.”READ MORE: Local Communities Organize Student Walkouts To Rally Against Gun Violence
Additionally, departments and agencies must:
- Identify and assess potential opportunities to increase protections for reproductive health care, consistent with applicable law
- Detail how they can increase choices available to protect mental, physical and reproductive health
- Safeguard the privacy of individuals seeking care
- Assure the safety of reproductive healthcare providers
State departments and agencies that communicate directly with the public on reproductive issues must also provided accessible information about the current cost and availability of reproductive care, as well as increase public awareness about the availability and safety of contraception.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.