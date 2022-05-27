(CBS DETROIT) — Two 18-year-olds are charged after shots were fired at two Detroit police officers who were attempting to stop the vehicle they were traveling in last weekend.
Prosecutors charged Deontay Keon Hestle Jr., of Detroit, with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of fleeing and eluding, and four counts of felony firearm. Robbie Shavon Kaigler, also of Detroit, is charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding and accessory after the fact.
Officials say at about 4:07 a.m. on May 21, 2022, the officers were in the area of Livernois Avenue and Davison Road when they spotted a vehicle driven by Kaigler passing them. When officers attempted a traffic stop, prosecutors say Hestle, who was sitting on the rear right side passenger door sill, allegedly fired a gun at the officers’ vehicle.
Police say Kaigler allegedly drove away and aided Hestle after he shot at the officers.
They were later arrested on May 24 and were arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.
Hestle was given a $1 million cash bond, and Kaigler was given a $50,000 personal bond with a GPS tether.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 3.
