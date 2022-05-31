(CBS DETROIT) — The annual Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix kicks off in a few days and Canadian citizens can get discounted tickets.

Chevrolet Detroit is partnering with the city of Windsor for Canadian fans to be able to enjoy the Grand Prix and get a $10 U.S. discount on tickets (a value of nearly $13 CDN) for Saturday and Sunday.

Those who are interested can visit www.DetroitGP.com/Windsor and use the code YQG at check out to take advantage of the offer.

It is the 13th year that the Grand Prix has partnered with the city of Windsor.

“We are excited to welcome Canadian race fans back to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. Because of the pandemic and border restrictions, we haven’t been able to host our Canadian fans at the Grand Prix in three years, so we look forward to celebrating the final Grand Prix on Belle Isle with our fans from across the border in Windsor,” said Michael Montri, president of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

“The Grand Prix is proud of our partnership with the City of Windsor, and we want to thank Mayor Drew Dilkens and his team for their continued support and for helping us host a world-class event that showcases all that Detroit and Windsor has to offer.”

In November 2021, the Detroit City Council approved a contract to return the Detroit Grand Prix downtown from its current home on an island in the middle of the Detroit River.

Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix Inc. told council members a few months prior that it wanted to hold the IndyCar race from 2023 through 2025 on a 1.7-mile track along city streets instead of on Belle Isle.

The IndyCar Series started racing at Belle Isle in 2007.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.