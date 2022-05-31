(CBS DETROIT) — John Lee Hooker, Detroit’s dean of blues, is being honored with a special tribute this summer, including a posthumous key to the city.
Hooker, who died in 2001, will be celebrated during Detroit Music Weekend on July 2 outside Music Hall.
His daughter, Zakiya Hooker, will accept the key to the city in his place.
The festival’s artist lineup includes Bettye LaVette, Thornetta Davis and Ana Popovic.
The event is free to the public and will last from noon to 10 p.m. on July 2.
For more information, visit detroitmusicweekend.org.
