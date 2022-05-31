  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Detroit Music Weekend, John Lee Hooker, Music, Music Hall

(CBS DETROIT) — John Lee Hooker, Detroit’s dean of blues, is being honored with a special tribute this summer, including a posthumous key to the city.

Hooker, who died in 2001, will be celebrated during Detroit Music Weekend on July 2 outside Music Hall.

American Blues musician John Lee Hooker (1917 – 2001) performs at the Aire Crown Theater, Chicago, Illinois, October 12, 1990. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

His daughter, Zakiya Hooker, will accept the key to the city in his place.

The festival’s artist lineup includes Bettye LaVette, Thornetta Davis and Ana Popovic.

The event is free to the public and will last from noon to 10 p.m. on July 2.

For more information, visit detroitmusicweekend.org.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.