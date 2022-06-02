(CBS DETROIT) — Oakland County announced Thursday it is offering free transportation for all military veterans to the county’s Veterans’ Services offices in Troy and Pontiac.
Through that Veteran’s Transportation Program All veterans who make an appointment with the Veterans’ Services team will get contact information for SMART to arrange a ride. ADA transportation is available and transportation arrangements should be made at least three days before the appointment.READ MORE: Michigan Man Wins 2 Jackpot Prizes Within A Month
“The goal of the program is to eliminate any transportation barriers that may prevent our veterans from accessing the benefits they earned while serving our nation,” said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter.READ MORE: Free Fishing, Off-Roading, State Park Entry In Michigan June 11-12
The veteran’s transportation program is a partnership between the county and SMART. The program is funded through grant from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.
“When the county reached out to us to help with transportation for this grant-funded project for veterans, we jumped at the chance to assist,” said Dwight Ferrell, general manager of SMART, “Through our various community transit partners in Oakland County, SMART is positioned to be able to coordinate a ride to ensure all veterans who need a ride can get one.”MORE NEWS: Ford Announces $3.7 Billion Investment To Build EVs, Trucks, New Mustang
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.