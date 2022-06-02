(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects connected to a triple non-fatal shooting in Detroit.
On Sunday, May 29, at about 3:50 a.m. three men and two women were leaving the area of Plymouth and Littlefield in a red Dodge Charger when suspects started firing shots at the three men.
The three victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and have been released.
The two women were treated for minor injuries from the vehicle’s broken glass.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
