(CBS DETROIT) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the opening of a new office and self-service station in Detroit’s Midtown.

The new office is located at 580 East Warren Avenue.

It will be open for business from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays except for Wednesdays when it is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The self-service station is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Residents can print tabs, registrations, and temporary licenses and IDs at the self-station.

“I’m committed to making government work for every Michigander and ensuring that no matter where someone lives they have access to convenient and efficient services,” said Secretary Benson. “This new office increases our ability to provide in-person service in Detroit, where past office closures forced city residents to wait in line for hours on end. Now visitors at all our offices across the state are in and out in an average of 20 minutes or less.”

Benson’s administration has installed 160 self-service stations statewide, mostly in grocery stores, and has doubled the amount of services available to Michigan residents online and at these self-service stations.

“Ensuring that Detroiters have easy access to Secretary of State services is very important. My office hears regularly from our residents about wanting closer connection to government,” Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) said. “Despite previous efforts, Detroit has generally not had enough important services. Secretary Benson has done an incredible job of expanding accessibility and options across the state, and we are grateful for the new Midtown location.”

The new Midtown office will offer scheduled and walk-up appointments.

Residents can access Secretary of State online services at Michigan.gov/SOS. They can schedule an office visit at the same site or by calling 888-SOS-MICH.

