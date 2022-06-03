(CBS DETROIT) — The U.S. Capitol police arrested a Michigan man Friday morning after he was found with body armor, a BB gun, a fake badge, high capacity magazines and other ammunition.
According to a statement from USCP, the man was identified as Jerome Felipe, 53, from Flint, Michigan. Officials say Felipe is a retired police officer out of New York.
Authorities say at about 5 a.m., a U.S. Capitol police trooper started talking to Felipe, who parked his 2017 Dodge Challenger near Peace Circle, on the west side of the Capitol.
Police say Felipe showed a fake badge with the words "Department of the INTERPOL" on it and made a statement that he was a criminal investigator with the agency.
After giving officers permission to search his vehicle, authorities found “a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high capacity magazines, and other ammunition in the car,” according to the statement.
Felipe faces charges for unlawful possession of high capacity magazines and unregistered ammo.
The incident is under investigation.
