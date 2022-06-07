(CBS DETROIT) — A man wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in Detroit turned himself in, according to police.
Detroit police say Dejuan Gillum turned himself in on Tuesday, nearly one week after he was accused of firing shots that killed two men, ages 27 and 21.
Police say at about 9 p.m. on June 1, Gillum fired the shots during an argument in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive.
He fled the scene and was last seen northbound on Evergreen.
On Friday, police identified Gillum as a suspect and seeked the public’s help in locating him.
Police did not release any other information.
