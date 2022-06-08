(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Central Station is putting up $500,000 in funding to support small businesses in the area.
In partnership with Build Institute and ProsperUs, funding through the Advancing Community Businesses program will go to 25 businesses, up to $20,000 each, to help promote education, training, mentorship and coaching.
Businesses located within the Michigan Central neighborhood focus area are eligible for funding. Those businesses must also have proof of registration with the State of Michigan, operate as a registered business a minimum of one year and a maximum of 10 years and must have at least one full-time employee other than the owner.
Click here for more information and to apply.
Applications are due by June 30.
