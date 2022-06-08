(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Councilman Coleman Young II is experiencing a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, the city announced on Tuesday.
Officials say Young, who was elected to an at-large seat last year, has a dry cough and is self-quarantined and taking oral treatment. Young is also vaccinated and boosted.
The announcement comes after U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and 14 other people tested positive for the virus after attending Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island.
The gathering is put on each year by a business group, the Detroit Regional Chamber, and attracts more than 1,000 public officials, journalists and others who discuss various political and policy issues.
Buttigieg disclosed his infection Monday on Twitter, saying he had mild symptoms.