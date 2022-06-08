  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:crash, detroit, Detroit Fire Department, Detroit Firefighters, firefighters injured

(CBS DETROIT) – Two Detroit firefighters have been injured following a crash between a fire engine and a passenger car Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Houston Whittier and Dickerson. The scene showed a fire engine in a residential yard with tire tracks from the road and a civilian car nearby with damage to the front of the vehicle, according to reports from Fox 2.

READ MORE: Simone Biles, Other Gymnasts Seek $1B-Plus From FBI Over Nassar

Officials have not said what caused the crash, but DFD Chief James Harris did confirm that two firefighters were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

READ MORE: Michigan Court Keeps Donna Brandenburg Off Ballot

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Canadian Company To Open EV Charger Facility In Auburn Hills

 