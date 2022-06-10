(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Science Center’s IMAX theater is once again open for business.
The center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for members Thursday morning followed by a show of "Asteroid Hunter."
The center's IMAX Dome Theatre underwent a little renovation and now has more than 230 new custom-designed seats.
The theater will be open to the public on June 15.
