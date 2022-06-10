  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:IMAX Dome Theatre, Michigan Science Center

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Science Center’s IMAX theater is once again open for business.

The center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for members Thursday morning followed by a show of “Asteroid Hunter.”

READ MORE: Former Employee Filed Whistleblower Complaint About Abbott's Michigan Facility Months Before Previously Known

The center’s IMAX Dome Theatre underwent a little renovation and now has more than 230 new custom-designed seats.

READ MORE: FBI Arrests Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley On Charges Related To Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

The theater will be open to the public on June 15.

MORE NEWS: Federal Grant Awarded To Help Treat Hypertension In Minority Communities

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.