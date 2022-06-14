(CBS DETROIT) – An $8.2 million project to improve East Warren’s walkability is underway as construction on several improvements to the area begins.
The purpose of the makeover, a Strategic Neighborhood Fund project, is to update the stretch between Cadieux and 3 Mile a destination for shops and restaurants.
The new streetscape will include all-new sidewalks and road pavement, crosswalks, bike lanes, pedestrian islands, on-street parking, and enhanced transit stops.
In addition to this, a $1.5 million parking plaza will be built on Courville Street.
According to city officials, the parking plaza will help provide parking for the businesses without crowding the corridor with parking lots, and it will serve as an area to hold community events.
There are two other streetscape projects set to begin this month as well, which include updates to West Warren between Southfield Freeway and Mettetal Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard between Atkinson and West Grand Boulevard.
