  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Cooling Center, costick center, extreme heat, Farmington Hills

(CBS DETROIT) – The Costick Center in Farmington Hills has been opened for use as a cooling center due to the extreme heat expected in the Metro Detroit area this week.

The cooling center will be available on:

  • Tuesday, June 14 to Friday, June 17: 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 18 to Sunday, June 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
READ MORE: Ohio Health Department Identifies Probable Monkeypox Case, No Cases Reported In Michigan

The center is located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster.

READ MORE: Detroit Becomes 1st City To Receive Comcast Digital Navigator Grants, 3 Organizations Receive $225K

Individuals do not need to be residents of Farmington Hills to use the cooling center.

For more information, please call 248-473-1800. This line is answered on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. only.

MORE NEWS: Salvation Army Holds Ceremony To Kick Off $4.3M Expansion Of Detroit Conner Creek Corps Community Center

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.