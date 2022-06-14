(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is the first city to receive Comcast digital navigator grants, which will help further the company’s commitment to providing internet access to individuals across the nation.
The three organizations receiving the grants include Detroit Housing Commission, Human-I-T, and St. Patrick Senior Center.
On Tuesday, June 14, in Detroit, Broderick Johnson, Comcast’s Executive Vice President, Public Policy and Digital Equity will share the results of a study by the Boston Consulting Group about the impact that digital navigators have on closing the internet access gap.
Digital navigators are individuals and organizations who help people with the various components of getting online.
“Community organizations are the backbone of every city, and by empowering them with the resources they need to broaden their scope of work in digital equity, the possibilities are endless,” said Broderick Johnson, Executive Vice President, Public Policy and Executive Vice President, Digital Equity, at Comcast. “For over a decade, Comcast has invested in communities to bridge the digital divide, and we are excited for this new chapter of impact with Digital Navigators in Detroit. With both their expertise and local ties, they hold the key to making real transformative change happen for families across the city.”
