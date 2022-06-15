(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights is celebrating the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art training center in northwest Detroit.
Michiganders rely on carpenters and all our skilled trades to build the infrastructure that powers Michigan’s economy. This center will train 1,500 young Michiganders every year. Here, they can build on their skills, get a good-paying job, and help us move Michigan forward. pic.twitter.com/pJ6THf9b2z
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 15, 2022
Officials say the 145-square-foot training center features classrooms and training centers for hands-on experiences and real-world simulations.READ MORE: Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr Fired After Patrick Lyoya Shooting
The methods and tools that apprentices and workers will use at this training center are some of the most advanced tools in the construction industry right now.READ MORE: Detroit Man Convicted In Fatal Beating Of Popular Hairstylist Bashar Kallabat
There will also be a space to host community events in the new training center.
The grand opening ceremony, taking place on June 15, will feature multiple speakers, including U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, City of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Doug McCarren, General President of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, MRCC Executive Secretary-Treasurer Tom Lutz, and Donna Pardonnet Architectural Contractors Trade Association of Michigan.MORE NEWS: List Of Cooling Centers In Metro Detroit As Temperatures Rise
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.