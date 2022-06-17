  • WKBD-TV

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan has preordered COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 after a Food and Drug Administration panel voted to recommend both Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines for the age group.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the state preordered more than 65,000 vaccine doses — 38,000 Pfizer shots and 27,000 Moderna shots.

The FDA and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still have to authorize the vaccine for emergency use.

If authorized, shots could be administered by early next week.

