  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:fatal crash, M-14, michigan state police, Plymouth, vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — State police are investigating after a 37-year-old woman was killed in a vehicle crash Friday morning on M-14.

Police say the crash happened near Beck Road in Plymouth = as the traffic was stopped for a construction zone and lane closures. The highway was closed following the crash and has since been reopened.

READ MORE: Detroit's QLine Extending Hours Beginning This Weekend

State police say the woman rear-ended another vehicle at a high speed before rear-ending a tractor-trailer.

READ MORE: Michigan Prosecutors Oppose Motions From Ethan Crumbley's Parents To Void Charges, Change Venue Of Trial

Police say the woman was not wearing a seat belt. The other two drivers were not hurt.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Matters: Mackinac Moments

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.