(CBS DETROIT) – A hiker warned officials about a mysterious bunker hidden about a mile hike into the Rogue River State Game Area in Kent County.

The hiker, who does not want to be identified, told WOOD TV, that after he found the bunker on Friday he reported it to authorities immediately, as he said it seemed like it was a militia, military type of thing.

The bunker is believed to have been built recently, as there were freshly cut trees on the ground nearby.

According to WOOD TV, the bunker is located 50 yards off of a narrow trail that begins on Red Pine Drive north of 18 Mile Road NE, northeast of Kent City, on a hill overlooking Spring Creek.

It is 15 by 15 and about 3 feet deep and consists of sandbags stacked two high that make up the perimeter, and about two dozen more located in the corner of the bunker.

“The sandbags, you don’t need them for paintball,” the hiker told WOOD TV. “You don’t need them for a deer blind. It looks like they’re to stop incoming bullets. It’s on a hill. There ain’t going to be a flood here.”

He was worried that it was built for some specific purpose, so he contact the U.S. Department of Homeland Security immediately, who connected him to FBI, who then referred him to local police.

After that, he called Michigan State Police, who connected him with Kent County Sheriff’s Office, who then referred him to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The hiker says he figured this type of thing would require an investigation, but the MDNR told him they planned to take down the bunker.

