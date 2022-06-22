Clean-up continues on the Lockhart Chemical Company spill in the Flint River, and so far, almost 14,000 gallons have been pulled out.

Birds and turtles that were impacted have been cleaned and released, and nine out of 10 contaminated sites of bushes and trees have been cleaned, but officials have not found the exact breach yet.

“We know the location, we have it pinpointed, but this is a site that has had decades and decades and decades of industry on that exact piece of land,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. “So, to dig down we have to do it meticulously and I think that it was described best as, as like an autopsy of the dirt.”

Right now, there is still some residual flow that is being captured by the booms.

There is a cease-and-desist order against Lockhart from the city of Flint.

“That will remain in place until they acquiesce to the full compliance of the law, making sure that we can remediate this problem from our environment once and forever,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Though there’s no exact number yet, Sheriff Swanson estimated the damage to be well into the millions of dollars.

The no-contact order is still in effect for all of the Flint River in Genesee County from Stepping Stone Falls through Barbara Park in Montrose.

“We have crews out there that, in the process of cleaning that up, are also cleaning up additional debris and things that have been found in the river to not only get the contaminant out of the water but to make the water a better place than what it was before this emergency started,” said Domonique Clemons, Genesee County Commissioner.

Swanson said he doesn’t know the exact substance in the river still, as tests are being done.

