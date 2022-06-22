(CBS DETROIT) — A Dearborn Heights man was resentenced after the Michigan Supreme Court vacated part of his conviction in the death of a woman he fatally shot on his porch nearly 10 years ago.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Theodore Wafer was sentenced on Wednesday to 15-30 years for second-degree murder, seven to 15 years for statutory manslaughter, and two years consecutively for felony firearm.

“We are pleased with the Court’s resentencing of Mr. Wafer today. There were very sound reasons for the original sentence, and it was the wisest course to give the same sentence today,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Renisha McBride, 19, was shot and killed in November 2013, after knocking on Wafer’s home. Prosecutors speculated that McBride, who had crashed her car hours earlier, might have been confused when she arrived on his porch.

Wafer, who is now in his 60s, opened his front door and shot McBride through a screen door. He said he feared for his life — although he didn’t call 911 first — when he was awakened by pounding. A jury rejected his self-defense claim.

Wafer was sentenced in September 2014; however, on Feb. 13, 2022, the state Supreme Court vacated his conviction for statutory manslaughter.

At the time, the court said his constitutional rights were violated when a jury was allowed to convict him of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

“We are aware of no cases in this state in which defendants were convicted of and received punishments for both second-degree murder and statutory involuntary manslaughter on the basis of a single killing,” Justice David Viviano wrote.

Last week, the prosecutor’s office filed a resentencing memorandum.

