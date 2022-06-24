INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The city of Inkster will be hosting its first Expungement and Community Resource Fair on Saturday.
The free event is hosted by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Mayor Patrick Wimberly and the Inkster Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.READ MORE: AG Nessel Says Abortions Are Still Legal In Michigan
READ MORE: 2022 Ford Fireworks: City Of Detroit Provides Information On Closures, Restrictions, & Parking
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 25 at Booker T Dozier Recreation Complex, 2025 Middlebelt Road.
Walk-ins are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.MORE NEWS: House Passes 1st Major Federal Gun Safety Legislation In Decades, Bill Will Go To Biden For Signature
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.