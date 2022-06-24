Southfield (CBS Detroit) – There’s massive change taking place as the electric economy continues to unfold which is why Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corp., Tom Kelly, CEO of Automation Alley & Tim Slusser, director of city of Detroit’s Mobility Office, appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to talk about it.
Messer runs the business arm of the state and talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about efforts to go after EV battery manufacturing and more. He also talked about the importance of small business and the tourism industry.
Kelly talked about The World Economic Forum and a new advanced manufacturing center it recently announced will be located inside Automation Alley. It will help the region gain more business.
And Slusser talked about the Michigan Central Station located in the heart of Detroit which is coming to life in the iconic but shuttered train station. Once done, over 5,000 people will work at the mobility innovation hub which will also serve as a catalyst for more business.
Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62